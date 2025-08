Malaysia secures men’s doubles final spot at Macau Open

MALAYSIA is guaranteed a place in the men’s doubles final at the Macau Open Badminton Championships after Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King and Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri secured semi-final victories.

In today’s quarter-finals at the Macau East Asian Games Dome, Wan Arif-Roy King delivered a strong performance, defeating fellow Malaysians Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong 21-12, 21-16.

Meanwhile, Hon Jian-Haikal pulled off a thrilling upset, overcoming second seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty of India 21-14, 13-21, 22-20.

The mixed doubles category also saw Malaysian success, with Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Jimmy Wong-Lai Pei Jing advancing to the semi-finals.

Top seeds Tang Jie-Ee Wei defeated Indonesia’s Adnan Maulana-Indah Cahya Sari Jamil 21-17, 22-20, setting up a clash against Denmark’s Mathias Christiasen-Alexandra Boje.

Wong-Pei Jing triumphed over China’s Cheng Xing-Zhang Chi 21-12, 17-21, 21-18, earning a semi-final match against Indonesia’s Amri Syahnawi-Nita Violina Marwah.

In men’s singles, Justin Hoh of Malaysia eased past Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-9, 21-18 and will face India’s Tharun Mannepalli for a spot in the final. - Bernama