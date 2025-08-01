Malaysia insists on JAKIM halal standards for US imports

KUALA LUMPUR: Halal products imported from the US must adhere to Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) standards, affirmed Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

He clarified that while trade facilitation agreements were reached, halal certification integrity remains non-negotiable.

“What we have agreed with the US is to facilitate the process of importing halal products into Malaysia, but not to compromise on the halal standards,“ he stated during a press conference.

The remarks followed the US decision to reduce tariffs on Malaysian exports from 25 per cent to 19 per cent.

Tengku Zafrul dismissed rumours of relaxed halal requirements, reiterating the government’s unwavering stance.

“The government will not budge from our stance on this issue. So we hope that no party gives a misleading impression,“ he added. - Bernama