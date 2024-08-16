Final report on Elmina crash out today - MOT

PUTRAJAYA: The final report on the investigation of the air accident involving aircraft N28JV near Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor, on August 17 last year has been completed and can be accessed starting today.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced that the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has completed the final report on the plane crash and it can be downloaded at https://www.mot.gov.my/en/AAIB/report/a05- 23.

In line with the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, the final report which includes detailed statements of facts and findings from the AAIB investigation has been published in compliance with the standards set out in Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (ICAO Annex 13).

In the incident, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) plane that took off from Langkawi International Airport crashed on its way to Subang Airport, killing 10 people comprising eight onboard (six passengers and two flight crew) as well as an e-hailing driver and a motorcyclist (p-hailing) on the ground.

MOT expresses its deep sympathy and condolences to the families of victims.

“The Ministry of Transport also appreciates AAIB’s hard work and is determined to improve aviation safety based on the bureau’s findings,“ according to the statement.