Fire engulfs 14 containers in West Port

SHAH ALAM: A total of 14 containers containing various industrial goods at West Port, Pulau Indah in Klang caught fire earlier today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said 24 personnel, including officers, were deployed to the scene after a call was received at 1.40 pm.

“The fire involved 14 containers, each measuring 40 feet. The task of relocating the burning containers was carried out by West Port using cranes.

“Among the contents of the containers were unbleached kraft paper or paperboard, laundry-type washing machines, polyvinyl chloride polymers, sawn pine wood as well as scaffolding and shuttering equipment,” he said in a statement today.

He said the fire was contained by 2.39 pm, adding that there were not casualties.