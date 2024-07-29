Fire incident: Woman died due to smoke inhalation, burn injuries - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A post-mortem on a woman who died in a fire at an apartment unit in Taman Lembah Maju, Ampang, has determined that her death resulted from smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said that the post-mortem results, conducted by the Forensic Unit of Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, Cheras, were obtained today.

“The male victim, who sustained injuries in the incident remains unconscious, and is receiving treatment at Ampang Hospital,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Azam added that a total of eight individuals have been summoned, and their statements were recorded to assist with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind the incident, and to ascertain if any criminal elements were involved.

Yesterday, media reported that a 28-year-old woman was killed, and a 37-year-old man suffered burns on his right hand, in a fire incident in Taman Lembah Maju, Ampang.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code, for committing mischief by fire against property, and an investigation paper as a sudden death report (SDR) has also been opened.