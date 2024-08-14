Firefighter on mission to conquer Everest

KUALA LUMPUR: A member of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) Special Air Services (PASKUB), together with several mountain climbing associations, is organising a fundraising effort to finance an expedition to conquer Mount Everest, planned for next year.

Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Fakhrul Munir Mohd Isa said in this expedition, he will be the sole climber representing JBPM and the climbing associations during the climbing season between March and April 2025.

He said that the objective of the expedition takes a three-pronged approach, namely to raise funds to assist less fortunate firemen, including those injured or killed in the line of duty.

“In addition, it will prove that uniformed bodies in Malaysia are on par with those in other developed countries, and it is also a continuation of my solo cycling journey of 2,400 kilometres, visiting 105 JBPM stations across Peninsular Malaysia in 2020.

“The Firefighters Charity Climb to Everest for Hearts of Gold Project 2025 has received the green light from JBPM Director-General Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Fakhrul Munir, 42, who is currently stationed at the Central Region Air Base of JBPM in Subang Jaya, Selangor, said he is spearheading the sale of special edition fire extinguishers, t-shirts, and caps for the expedition’s financing purposes, and these items can be purchased on the website https://twh.yezza.store/.

The fire extinguisher is priced at RM139 per unit, while the t-shirt costs RM59, and the cap is RM39. Alternatively, a combo purchase of all three items is priced at RM199.

Mohd Fakhrul Munir also explained that he and the climbing associations hope to raise around RM500,000, which covers the full cost including equipment and training.

“This project is organised by Kelab Kembara Kosmopolitan in collaboration with Summit Attack Resources and has received solid support from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff, businesspeople, and fellow climbers,” he said, adding that he will be taking unpaid leave for the expedition.