Fisherman freed of drug charge

SEREMBAN: A fisherman escaped the death sentence after the High Court here today acquitted and discharged him on a charge of trafficking 15,854 grammes of methamphetamine three years ago without calling for his defence.

Judge Datuk Rohaini Ismail ordered Seow Sun Fong, 43, to be freed after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case.

“The court finds that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie in the case as provided under Section 180 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code...Therefore, the accused is acquitted and discharged with calling for his defence,” said the judge.

Deputy public prosecutor Nisa Hazwani Omar appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers Haresh Mahadevan and Ramzani Idris represented Seow.

Seow was charged with trafficking the drug at a car park of a hotel in Port Dickson on March 1 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.