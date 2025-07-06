JPJ suspends GDL, PSV licences until crash probes completed

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced the suspension of licences for commercial vehicle drivers involved in crashes until investigations conclude.

Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli stated that Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and Goods Driving Licence (GDL) holders found guilty after police investigations will have their licences terminated.

To ensure driver competency, suspended individuals must complete and pass a refresher course before their licences are reinstated.

“The refresher course will be organised by JPJ at designated locations, with drivers bearing the cost,“ Aedy Fadly said during a licence presentation event.

Five commercial drivers have already been suspended, including those linked to recent fatal crashes in Teluk Intan and Nilai.

In a separate update, JPJ issued 510 compound notices for seatbelt violations since enforcement began on July 1.

Aedy Fadly reminded express bus drivers that they are responsible for ensuring passengers wear seatbelts, with fines applicable if passengers fail to comply. - Bernama