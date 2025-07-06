JS-SEZ development to boost satellite towns in Johor districts

KLUANG: The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) is set to bring widespread benefits beyond Johor Bahru, spurring the rise of satellite towns across all 10 districts in the state.

Johor Chief Minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi emphasised that the initiative ensures balanced infrastructure and progress, preventing any district from being left behind.

Speaking at the Majestic Johor x Renggam Fiesta at Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre (TMIYC) Renggam, Onn Hafiz noted that the JS-SEZ will also boost tourism, positioning Johor as a key destination.

The state government plans to leverage the upcoming Visit Johor Year to promote attractions statewide.

“Bit by bit, areas surrounding JS-SEZ are beginning to experience the spillover effects of development. For example, the areas of Simpang Renggam and Renggam in Kluang are already seeing its impact. This progress will gradually expand to other districts,“ he said.

He compared Kluang’s potential to Seremban, which serves as a satellite city to the Klang Valley, predicting that Kluang could emerge as a major satellite city due to JS-SEZ-driven growth.

The JS-SEZ spans approximately 357,128 hectares, covering key zones like Iskandar Malaysia, Forest City, Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex, and Desaru.

Strategic areas under Iskandar Malaysia include Johor Bahru City Centre, Iskandar Puteri, Tanjung Pelepas–Tanjung Bin, Pasir Gudang, Senai–Skudai, and Sedenak.

Onn Hafiz added that transport projects like the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link and the Gemas–Johor Bahru Double Track Electrified Project will enhance connectivity between districts and JS-SEZ hubs.

“All these projects will enhance connectivity between Johor’s districts and the key areas within the JS-SEZ, and the development will be carried out in phases,“ he said. - Bernama