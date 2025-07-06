Former Penang goalkeeper Firos Mohamed collapses during match, passes away

BALIK PULAU: Former Penang football goalkeeper Firos Mohamed, who passed away after collapsing during a match, had no prior health issues, his wife confirmed.

Fildaanis Mat, 51, said her 53-year-old husband was active in football and served as a goalkeeping coach for the Penang Football Academy.

She shared that the family had accompanied him to the tournament at Manjung Municipal Council Stadium in Perak.

“He showed no signs of discomfort before the match. He was energetic, playing like a young man,“ she said. Two minutes before the match ended, Firos suddenly collapsed.

The family had planned to send their youngest son, Mohamad Fairiel Danish, 18, to Kolej Poli-tech MARA (KPTM) in Bangi for sports management studies.

“Our son was devastated. He fainted after seeing his father collapse,“ Fildaanis added.

Firos was buried at the Ridwaniah Mosque Muslim Cemetery in Sungai Batu. Over 100 people attended the funeral prayers at Kampung Melayu Surau in Air Itam.

Mohd Azmi Ali, 57, ExPenang team manager, described Firos as one of Penang’s best goalkeepers. He represented Malaysia in the 90s and was selected for a Barcelona Football Club training program in the 80s.

ExPenang team coach Radzuan Putah, 60, revealed that Firos had complained of chest pain during training but did not seek further medical attention.

“His death is a great loss to football in Penang and Malaysia,“ Radzuan said.

Manjung District Police Chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman confirmed Firos died of a heart attack. - Bernama