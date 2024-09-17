Five more cults and their teachings being gazetted as deviant - Melaka Mufti

MELAKA: Five more cults and their teachings are being gazetted as deviant by the Melaka government, bringing the total number of such groups declared to deviate from the true teachings of Islam in the state to 36 since 1986.

State Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil announced that these five cults and their teachings are the ‘Ajaran dan Fahaman Irwan Bin Alias’; ‘Ajaran Suhaini Bin Mohammad atau Ajaran Si Hulk’; ‘Amalan Dan Kaedah Perubatan Encik Adam Bin Isa (Tabib Adam)’; and ‘Penyelewengan Ajaran Risalah Bab Kesucian Yang Dibawa Oleh Wayang Hadi Kesumo (Hadi Minallah).’

“All these five cults and teachings have been submitted to the State Legal Advisor’s Office and will be gazetted soon.

“We do not rule out the possibility that there are people in Melaka who practice and become followers of these groups as the movement of these groups takes place secretly even though their teachings have been declared as ‘haram’ (prohibited) because they deviate from the Islamic teachings,” he told the media here today.

He said that these teachings, declared deviant by the Melaka Fatwa Committee, were subject to Section 35 of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Melaka) 2002, submitted by the state mufti and received consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“We urge all Muslims, including our own family members, to report any suspicious activities to the state Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) immediately, so that appropriate action can be taken,” he said.