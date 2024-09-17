Budget 2025: Federal government to focus on inflation stabilisation - Fadillah

KOTA KINABALU:The Federal Government will focus on several strategies to stabilise inflation and address the challenges of rising living costs in Budget 2025, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said in a Facebook post that he shared this information during the Sabah, Sarawak, and Federal Territory of Labuan Price Stabilisation Committee Meeting, which he chaired here today.

He said that efforts to stabilise the prices of goods and services would continue in line with the core principles of the MADANI government in safeguarding the people’s well-being.

“I also welcome new initiatives, whether short, medium, or long-term, especially if they can directly contribute to the goal of stabilising prices.

“This will, in turn, benefit the people by helping them cope with the challenges of the cost of living, both now and in the future,“ he said.

Fadillah also requested that representatives of several related agencies in Sabah, Sarawak, and the Federal Territory of Labuan be included as members of the committee to ensure discussions on price stabilisation efforts involved them as well.

He added that in line with the whole-of-nation approach, many stakeholders needed to collaborate and contribute to achieving the committee’s objectives.

Today’s meeting was also attended by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Haji Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and Sabah Minister of Community Development and People’s Well-being Datuk James Ratib.

This was the committee’s second meeting, with the first held on March 7 in Kuala Lumpur.