Flash flood: One relief centre opened in Melaka

MELAKA: Some 47 evacuees from nine families are taking shelter at the Bukit Balai Community Hall relief centre in Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah as of 7.30 am today, following flash floods caused by heavy rain yesterday evening.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim, said the centre, which opened at 11.30 pm yesterday, currently houses evacuees from Kampung Bukit Balai and Kampung Bukit Tambun.

“The flash floods were caused by continuous heavy rain, which led to the overflow of river and drains in low-lying residential areas,” he said in a statement today.

In the heavy rain incident at 4 pm yesterday, a luxury car was reported damaged, and a motorcyclist sustained injuries after being struck by a fallen tree on Jalan Sungai Putat heading towards Batu Berendam.