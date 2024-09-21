Flood evacuees in Kedah rise to 6,760 as of 8 PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah has risen to 6,760, as of 8 tonight, an increase from 6,575 people reported earlier, while the flood situation in Perlis and Penang has shown signs of improvement.

According to the Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), evacuees in KEDAH involve 2,171 families, who are being housed in 41 temporary relief centres.

Kota Setar district recorded the highest number of evacuees, totalling 3,003, followed by Kubang Pasu with 1,602, Pendang (933), Pokok Sena (910), Kuala Muda (184) and Bandar Baharu (128), while two relief centres in Kulim district were closed this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Public Infobanjir website of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) reported that six rivers in the state are currently at dangerous water levels.

The rivers are, Sungai Padang Terap in Kepala Batas; Sungai Bata in Kampung Bata; Sungai Laka in Kampung Padang Pasir, Kubang Pasu; Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman; Sungai Anak Bukit at TAR Bridge and Sungai Kedah at Lebuhraya Bridge, Kota Setar.

In PENANG, two relief centres were closed this afternoon: the centre at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Nyior Sebatang in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU), and the one at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Permatang Pasir.

As of 8 tonight, 427 evacuees are still accommodated at five relief centres - at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Padang Menora, SK Lahar Yooi, Labuh Banting flood relief centre, Sekolah Rendah Islam Maahad at Tarbiah Guar Jering and Dewan MPKK Sanglang.

The flood situation in PERLIS continues to improve, with the number of evacuees down from 108 people to 98, as of 8 pm.

Perlis Civil Defence Force (APM) director, Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud, said that all evacuees are housed at three relief centres: SK Sena in Kangar, SK Dato Ahmad Musa and SK Kubang Gajah in Arau.

In SELANGOR, 101 evacuees are currently accommodated at the Tanjong Karang Farmer’s Management Institute, which opened yesterday following the high tide incidents in Kampung Baru Lembah Pantai.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said that the water levels are receding, but monitoring efforts are ongoing.