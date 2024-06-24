Flood evacuees rise to 114 in Membakut

KOTA KINABALU: The flood evacuees in the Membakut district has increased to 114 individuals from 45 families tonight, compared to this morning’s figure of 100 from 40 families, and they have been transferred to a relief centre.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat said in a statement that all flood victims have been evacuated to the Dewan Selagon relief centre in Beaufort.

“The continuous rain that occurred in Membakut since last Thursday caused flooding in several areas, and the number of victims evacuated this morning showed an increasing trend tonight,” said the statement.

Eight flood hotspots have been identified namely Jalan Lembah Poring, Kampung Baitam Baru, Kampung Ulu Baitam, Kampung Lampijas, Kampung Kayai, Kampung Jambatan Baru, Jalan Balai Polis and Kampung Tengah Brunei.

Membakut is a district in the interior of Sabah. It is located about 90 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu.