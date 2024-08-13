Flood waters continue to recede in Alor Gajah; only two PPS remain open

MELAKA: Alor Gajah has nearly recovered from the floods that began last Sunday, with only two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) still operational in the district. As of 4 pm today, these centres are housing 50 victims from 15 families.

This is a significant decrease from 237 victims from 61 families reported at 7 am today.

Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim of the Melaka State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said that currently, only 39 victims from 11 families remain at the PPS at the Ayer Limau State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) office.

“The PPS Balai Raya Seri Jeram is housing 11 victims from four families, while four other PPS — Balai Raya Paya Lebar, Balai Raya Ayer Paabas, Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Jabatan Agama Islam Melaka (JAIM) Ar-Rasyidin and Japerun Kuala Linggi — were gradually closed starting from 9 am today,“ he said in a statement.

He noted that the areas still affected by flooding are Kampung Paya Lebar, Kampung Seri Jeram, Kampung Ladang, Kampung Keramat Lebai, Kampung Teluk Berembang, Kampung Titian Bintangor, Kampung Pengkalan Pauh, Taman Desa Bayu and Felcra Air Molek.

The weather was reported to be clear this afternoon, and no main roads are closed to vehicles.