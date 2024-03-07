Floods in Sabah recedng, four PPS closed

KOTA KINABALU: The floods which hit Penampang, Putatan, Tuaran and Tamparuli are improving with all four temporary relief centres (PPS) that have been operating since Sunday to accommodate the affected residents closed, this afternoon.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement said that the Penampang Cultural Hall PPS closed at 5 pm, while the Sri Putatan Hall PPS closed at 3 pm.

The secretariat said two other PPSs, namely Dewan Balai Raya Kampung Tutu Selupoh, Tuaran and Kampung Bantoi Raya Hall, Tamparuli were closed at 2 pm.

This morning, the four PPS registered a total of 474 people from 144 families and all of them have been allowed to return to their respective homes.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) in a separate statement said that the route at KM31.9 Jalan Penampang-Tambunan (federal road gazetted as Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Keningau-Tenom), is temporarily closed.

Sabah JKR announced the closure, following a landslide that caused the road in the location to be cut off and not passable to all types of vehicles.

“People who wish to travel between Penampang-Tambunan (and vice versa), are advised to use alternative routes until the construction of the temporary detour is completed,“ according to the statement.

The proposed alternative route is via Penampang-Lok Kawi-Kimanis-Keningau; and the Penampang-Lido-Telipok-Tamparuli-Kundasang-Ranau-Tambunan routes.

A survey in several areas in Penampang found that some areas are still flooded but the water level is very shallow and has receded.

The weather in Sabah is currently clear with clouds in some areas of the west coast, and the Malaysian Meteorological Department is forecasting no thunderstorms in the state until 9 tonight.