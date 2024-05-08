Floods: Number of evacuees in Muallim drops to 56

IPOH: The number of flood evacuees in Muallim has dropped to 56 people from 13 families compared with 165 people from 32 families reported last night.

According to the Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the evacuees are accommodated at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Khir Johari in Tanjong Malim, as the relief centre at Dewan Kampung Pauh Behrang Stesen has been closed.

The evacuees at SMK Khir Johari come from Kampung Ketoyong, Kampung Leonardo, Kampung Berop, and Kampung Kelawar.

The weather this morning is reported to be fine.

Meanwhile, in SELANGOR, 113 people in Hulu Bernam remain sheltered at the relief centre at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Sekolah after their homes were flooded yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said that the water levels in the six affected villages in Hulu Selangor were receding as of this morning.

“Today’s fine weather has helped water to recede faster, and the flood situation is now under control,” he said.

Yesterday, residents of Kampung Sungai Selisik, Kampung Serigala, Kampung Sungai Nilam, Kampung Sekolah, Kampung Masjid, and Kampung Paya Lebar were impacted as floodwaters inundated their homes.