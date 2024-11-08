Floods: Number of evacuees remains unchanged at 105 in Hulu Perak

IPOH:The number of flood evacuees in Perak remained at 105 from 36 families as at 8 am today.

Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the evacuees from Kampung Badariang, Kampung Sira Panas dan Kampung Padang were being housed at two relief centres in Hulu Perak.

“A total of 64 people from 21 families are taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan Basia Lama, while 41 people from 15 families are at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Gerik,“ it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department reported that the districts of Larut, Matang and Selama, Kerian, Manjung, Perak Tengah, and Hilir Perak were expected to experience thunderstorms and rain this morning and afternoon.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage said the water level of Sungai Kerian in Selama was at a dangerous point of 12.99 metres.