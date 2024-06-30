Floods: Relief centre opened in Penampang, power supply cut

PENAMPANG: A temporary relief centre was opened here at 5.25 pm today after continuous heavy rain since yesterday evening caused flash floods.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said three people from one family were evacuated to the relief centre at the Penampang Cultural Hall at 8 pm.

“Heavy rain in several districts resulted in several hotspots being flooded. The rescue agency is monitoring the hotspot areas around Penampang and Kota Kinabalu,” it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) said in a separate statement that several areas in Penampang and Kota Kinabalu experienced electricity supply disruptions due to the floods.

“The floods caused several feeders to be switched off. SESB is taking action to repair and restore electricity supply in stages. The public is advised not to go near SESB installation areas,” it added.

According to the SESB, the areas affected by the power cut included the Moyog Water Treatment Plant, Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, Lok Kawi Army Camp and Kota Kinabalu District Forestry Office.

“Two high-voltage transmission poles on Jalan Bingaliu Lokub, Kiulu were also affected this afternoon due to a landslide. SESB apologises for the inconvenience and anticipates some delay in the repair of the supply due to the extensive flooding of the routes,” it added.

Meanwhile, Penampang District Officer Francis Chong said in another statement that those who need assistance due to the floods can directly contact the Penampang District Disaster Control Centre at 088-715446, the Penampang District Civil Defence Force Operations Room at 088-701120 or the Penampang Fire and Rescue Station at 088-724569.