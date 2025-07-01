DENZA Malaysia extends first service to 20,000km starting July

MALAYSIAN electric vehicle enthusiasts have a compelling new reason to consider DENZA, as the premium EV brand announces a game-changing enhancement to their customer ownership experience effective July 1, 2025.

Revolutionary Maintenance Interval Extension

DENZA Malaysia has quadrupled their first scheduled maintenance interval from 5,000km (3 months) to an impressive 20,000km or one year—whichever comes first. This bold move demonstrates unprecedented confidence in their vehicle engineering and represents one of the most customer-friendly service schedules in the Malaysian automotive market.

The dramatic extension reflects DENZA’s commitment to reducing ownership hassles while showcasing the exceptional build quality that stems from their unique heritage as a collaboration between BYD’s cutting-edge technology and Mercedes-Benz’s luxury engineering expertise.

Industry-Leading Customer Convenience

“This extension of our first scheduled maintenance interval is a testament to the exceptional quality and durability embedded in every DENZA vehicle,“ explained Eagle Zhao, Managing Director of BYD Malaysia Sdn Bhd “We are immensely proud of our engineering excellence, which allows us to confidently offer this enhanced convenience to our valued customers.”

The new maintenance schedule means DENZA owners can enjoy significantly more time on the road without the inconvenience of frequent early service visits—a particularly valuable benefit for Malaysian drivers who often cover substantial distances.

A Brand Built on Premium Partnerships

DENZA’s confidence in extending service intervals stems from its prestigious origins. Originally established in 2010 as a 50-50 joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz, DENZA combines advanced electric technology with luxury automotive heritage. While now fully owned by BYD following restructuring in 2021 and 2024, the brand continues to embody the premium standards established through this partnership.

Global Success Story

Since launching their first model in 2014, DENZA has accumulated over 300,000 orders worldwide, with their flagship D9 MPV achieving remarkable success as China’s best-selling MPV in 2023 and maintaining the #1 cumulative sales position in 2024.

The D9, launched in 2022 as China’s first plug-in hybrid MPV, exemplifies DENZA’s ability to balance business functionality with personal luxury—making it an ideal choice for Malaysian executives and families seeking premium mobility solutions.

Expanding Asian Presence

DENZA’s international expansion includes strategic markets across Asia, with established presence in Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong. Malaysia represents a key market in this regional growth strategy, benefiting from DENZA’s commitment to bringing luxury electric driving experiences to Southeast Asian consumers.

Sustainable Luxury Leadership

As pioneers in the responsible mobility revolution, DENZA continues to innovate in environmentally friendly electric vehicles, supporting a vision for a greener automotive future while maintaining uncompromising luxury standards.

This extended maintenance interval not only enhances customer convenience but also reinforces DENZA’s position as a premium brand that prioritizes both engineering excellence and customer satisfaction in the rapidly evolving Malaysian EV market.