Phase three of IRB e-invoice system kicks off today

CYBERJAYA: Phase three of Malaysia’s e-invoice system rollout kicks off today, targeting taxpayers with annual revenue between RM5 million and RM25 million.

Inland Revenue Board (IRB) deputy chief executive officer (Tax Operations), Shaharrudy Othman, said approximately 55,000 taxpayers are expected to be onboarded in this phase, and expressed confidence that the take-up rate would mirror previous phases.

“Over 5,400 taxpayers adopted the e-invoice system in phase one, which began on Aug 1 last year. Phase two saw about 13,000 taxpayers join the system starting January this year.

“To date, 352 million e-invoices have been submitted. We hope the take-up rate for phase three will be equally strong,” Shaharrudy told a press conference today.

The fourth and fifth phases of the rollout will target businesses with annual income between RM1 million and RM5 million starting Jan 1, 2026, and those earning up to RM1 million beginning July 1, 2026.

Earlier, IRB also launched the MyInvoice e-POS System, a free digital Point-of-Sale (POS) platform designed specifically for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with annual revenue below RM750,000.

The system is built to simplify e-invoice adoption by integrating essential business functions such as sales recording, inventory management, financial reporting, and e-invoice processing.

“This platform aims to help MSMEs enhance their operational efficiency and ease into e-invoicing,” Shaharrudy explained.

He also encouraged eligible taxpayers to register with the IRB to take advantage of the MyInvoice e-POS System, which is now available.

“In addition to this, we’ve developed the MyInvoice Portal, as well as the MyInvoice App, all of which are free and accessible to all taxpayers, particularly to support MSMEs in transitioning to e-invoicing,” he added.