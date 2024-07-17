‘Flying passport’: MACC detains three enforcement officers in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Sabah has detained three enforcement officers from a department here today to assist in an investigation involving a syndicate specialising in the forgery of passport renewals or ‘flying’ passports.

According to sources, a month-long surveillance uncovered the syndicate suspected of offering bribes totaling about RM300,000 to the involved officers. The syndicate is believed to have been active since last year.

All suspects, aged between their 40s and 50s, were detained at about 2 pm today while providing statements at the Sabah MACC office here.

“All suspects detained are believed to have engaged in these activities from 2023 until now, receiving bribes of around RM3,000 per passport applicant.

“Initial investigations revealed about 100 applicants involved, with the modus operandi involving forging recipient signatures and manipulating the applicant’s fingerprint stamp system, despite regulations requiring applicants to be physically present at the agency to collect passports,” the source said.

The enforcement officers involved allegedly handed passports to middlemen without the presence of applicants still abroad, the source added.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrests, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said all suspects will be brought to the Kota Kinabalu Court tomorrow for remand applications, while also not ruling out the possibility of further arrests related to this case.