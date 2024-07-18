Remains of Nur Farah Kartini laid to rest in Pekan

PEKAN: The body of the late Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah was buried at 5.20 pm at Kampung Nyiur Manis Cemetery, here today.

The van carrying the body of a former student of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) arrived at the cemetery at 4.55 pm after being brought from the Forensic Department of Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor.

The burial ceremony of Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was attended by the victim’s family members, friends and villagers.

Pahang State Investment, Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Nizar Najib representing the state government was also present at the ceremony.

The body of Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was found in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, at about 6 pm, on Monday.

Nur Farah Kartini has been reported missing since July 10, after delivering a rental car to a customer.

Following that, a 26-year-old man who is also a policeman in Perak was arrested and remanded until July 22 to assist in the investigation related to the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.



As soon as the funeral attended by hundreds of people was over, Mohamad Nizar also presented a donation from the state government to the family of Nur Farah Kartini.

Meanwhile, Mohd Farriza Amir Abdullah, 28, the brother of the deceased thanked all the parties involved in his sister’s funeral.

“Alhamdulillah we are grateful to have reached here, even the funeral is over, I ask for prayers for my sister to be placed among the faithful,“ he said tearfully.

He said his sister’s remains were buried at the location because it is his wife’s village who is also Nur Farah Kartini’s sister-in-law to facilitate the burial process.