KOTA KINABALU: Three enforcement personnel of a department here are ordered to be in remand for six days from tomorrow to assist in investigations over “flying passports”.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Wan Farrah Farriza Wan Ghazali at the Magistrate’s Court here today following an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the matter and the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009

The three enforcement personnel, in their 40s and 50s, were arrested yesterday after giving their statements at the Sabah MACC office here.