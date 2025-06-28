Two elderly men killed, baby injured in Kota Tinggi five-vehicle crash

KOTA TINGGI: Two elderly men were killed, and nine others, including a seven-month-old baby, were injured in a five-vehicle collision near Felda Pasak along Jalan Desaru-Kota Tinggi today.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre received an emergency call at 4.17 pm, dispatching six firefighters who arrived at the scene within 11 minutes.

“The accident involved five vehicles: four cars — a Toyota Corolla, Perodua Axia, Proton Saga, and Perodua Bezza — and a Hino lorry,“ the department stated.

Two men, aged 69 and 74, who were passengers in the Toyota Corolla, were found trapped and pronounced dead at the scene. Nine other victims, ranging from seven months to 52 years old, sustained minor injuries. All had exited their vehicles before firefighters arrived and received initial treatment from Ministry of Health personnel.