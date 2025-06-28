Sabo dam in Baling to finish early, boosting flood safety

BALING: The RM22.80 million Sabo Dam in Sungai Kupang is set for early completion, offering enhanced flood protection for Baling’s 5,000 residents. Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed the project is now 62% complete, surpassing the initial 20% target.

Contractors have assured the dam will be ready two months ahead of schedule by late next year. “It’s rare for such projects to progress this swiftly,“ Saifuddin said during a site visit as Kedah state development action council joint chairman.

He also shared updates on Baling’s flood mitigation plan. Phase 1, costing RM9.6 million, is 12% complete and set for November 2025, while Phase 2 (RM118 million) is at 3.68% progress, with a 2029 deadline. “Baling recorded 17 floods in 2024 alone, up from 10 in 2023,“ he noted, citing Irrigation and Drainage Department data.

Additionally, Saifuddin inspected 17 replacement homes for Kampung Iboi’s 2022 debris flow victims. The RM3 million project is 95% done, with utility works pending before handover by mid-July.