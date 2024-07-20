Food court trader faces legal action for selling subsidised cooking oil packs to foreigners

JASIN: A food and beverage trader at a food court in Merlimau is facing legal action after the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minsitry (KPDN) caught him selling subsidised cooking oil packs to foreigners in a raid under Op Samar here today.

Melaka KPDN director Norena Jaafar said the local man, in his late 50s, was detained during a sting by KPDN enforcement officials at around 11 am, after previous surveillance and a test buy conducted since last week revealed that he did not sell the one-kilogramme (kg) packs to locals but only to foreigners who had made prior bookings.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the trader sold the controlled items to foreigners to help those in the nearby area to obtain their supply.

“We found 23 subsidised cooking oil packs tucked away in the premises and investigations to determine how he obtained the supply are still ongoing,” she said in a statement here today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

She said the ministry took such actions seriously as it involved leakages and reminded all traders to comply with government rules and regulations.