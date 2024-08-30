Foreign envoys advised to exercise caution when making statements on Palestine

REMBAU: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has advised foreign envoys in the country to exercise caution when making statements related to the Palestinian issue, as such comments could affect the sentiments of Malaysians.

Mohamad said although the statements are the opinions of the country that they represent, foreign diplomats must understand and be aware of the sentiments in Malaysia that strongly oppose the genocide in Palestine.

“I am appalled at what was said (in the interview of a local media portal with the United States Ambassador to Malaysia)...even though the views are on behalf of his country, they should not denigrate the global perspective on the atrocities and the killing of innocent Palestinians, including women and children,” he said, adding that the views violated the boundaries of humanity.

The Rembau MP spoke to reporters during the ziarah kasih goodwill visit programme in the Kota state constituency.

He was commenting on Edgard D Kagan’s statement during an interview titled ‘Arms Supply and Peace: US Ambassador Discusses the West Asia Conflict.’

“I hope foreign envoys in the country will be more mindful when speaking,” he added.