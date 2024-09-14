Foreign man remanded for robbery, rape of elderly woman

KUALA LUMPUR: A foreign man has been remanded for seven days from today to assist in the investigation of a robbery and rape involving an elderly woman at a condominium in Cyberjaya.

Sepang police chief, ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, said the remand order was issued by the Sepang Magistrate’s Court to facilitate investigations under Sections 376 and 392 of the Penal Code.

“The victim is currently at home after undergoing a medical examination. Our investigation is still ongoing,“ he said when contacted.

The incident occurred last Thursday at about 7 pm when the victim was waiting for the lift at her condominium. The suspect allegedly approached her from behind, dragged her to a stairwell and raped her.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a foreign man was arrested along with the victim’s wallet and mobile phone after the victim lodged a report claiming she was robbed and raped by the suspect, who is about 25 years old and works at a restaurant.