Foreign man remanded in murder probe

ALOR SETAR: A foreign man has been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation of the murder of a woman and her daughter yesterday.

The remand order, from today until Aug 26, was issued by Magistrate Siti Nor Hasliza Md Ali to facilitate the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested at a mosque in Bukit Pinang at 9 pm last night, following the discovery of two bodies in a drain behind an abandoned building along the Lebuhraya Sultan Abdul Halim.

The bodies, identified as a 34-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter, were discovered by members of the public, who alerted the police at 5.04 pm yesterday.

The victims were found fully clothed, lying close to each other in a small drain, and had visible wound marks on their necks.