Malaysia loses to Japan in Thai King’s Cup sepak takraw semi-final

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s men’s quadrant team suffered a 0-2 defeat against Japan in the semi-finals of the 2025 Thai King’s Cup Sepak Takraw Championship in Songkhla. The match ended 11-15, 13-15 after a hard-fought battle.

The Malaysian squad, featuring Muhammad Noraizat Mohd Nordin, Aidil Aiman Azwawi, Muhammad Shahalril Aiman Halim, Norfaizzul Abd Razak, and Mohammad Azlan Alias, struggled to overcome Japan’s strong defense and tactical play.

Despite the loss in the quadrant event, Malaysia’s men’s regu team continued their dominant run in Group B. They secured two more 3-0 victories, first against Laos and then Japan, ensuring their place in the semi-finals as group winners.

Earlier in the tournament, Malaysia had begun their campaign with convincing 3-0 wins over South Korea and Myanmar. The team’s consistent performance in the group stage highlights their strong form heading into the knockout rounds- Bernama