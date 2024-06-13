Forest ranger charged with soliciting, accepting bribes from logging company

KOTA KINABALU: A forest ranger pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of soliciting and accepting bribes from a logging company five years ago.

Abidin Jaya, 50, who works for the Sabah Forestry Department, was accused of soliciting RM30,000 and accepting RM15,000 from a logging company director as an inducement to mitigate reports of illegal logging activities outside designated areas.

He allegedly committed the offences at a hotel in Keningau on Sept 14, 2019.

The charges under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 carry penalties of up to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher upon conviction.

Judge Jason Juga set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report to the Sandakan MACC office every two months.

MACC prosecuting officer Nur Sabrina Ali appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Noor Ilienna Rahayu Ibrahim.