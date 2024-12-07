Former Chief Justice Mohamed Dzaiddin dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Chief Justice Tun Mohamed Dzaiddin Abdullah died at Prince Court Hospital tonight. He was 86.

His death was confirmed by former Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali when contacted by Bernama.

Mohamed Apandi said former Federal Court Judge Tan Sri Mohd Zawawi Salleh informed him about Mohamed Dzaiddin’s death at 7.15 pm.

“His remains will be laid to rest tomorrow at 10 am at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery. He was instrumental in bringing me into the judiciary...way back in 2002. Al-Fatihah,“ he said.

Mohamed Dzaiddin, who served as the Chief Justice from 2000 to 2003, had over 20 years of experience in the judiciary.