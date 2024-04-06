Former chief statistician Shaari Abdul Rahman dies

PUTRAJAYA: The country’s fourth chief statistician Datuk Shaari Abdul Rahman died yesterday, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

In a statement today, DOSM said Shaari, who held the position from 1995 to 2004, will be buried at Sungai Buloh Gajah 11 Muslim Cemetery in Selangor.

“Chief Statistician Datuk Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin expressed his sadness over the demise of Shaari who began his career as a statistician on May 1, 1971,” said DOSM.

DOSM said among the efforts pioneered by Shaari, during his career in the department, was to strengthen the department’s role and services at the state level as a ‘frontline’ in data collection and introducing the use of information and communication technology (ICT) in the processing and transmission of data online through the File Transfer Protocol (FTP) from the state DOSM to the headquarters.

According to DOSM, the deceased also improved the use of the Organisation Registration System (SIDAP) and adapted its use in the state DOSM in 1995.

“In 2000, under the late Shaari’s leadership, DOSM was awarded the MS ISO 9002:1994 for quality services in the collection, processing, interpretation, and dissemination of the Consumer Price Index and Other Consumer Price Statistics,“ said DOSM.

The department said Shaari continued to serve as an advisor to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department related to the field of statistics after retiring on Sept 19, 2004 and also served as a board member in four FELCRA subsidiaries.

DOSM will always remember the contributions and dedicated service of the deceased, especially in strengthening the statistical system in helping the country prepare its socio-economic policy and planning,“ added the statement.