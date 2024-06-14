Former civil servant charged with submitting false claims for RM335,933

LABUAN: A 38-year-old former civil servant claimed trial in the Special Corruption Court here today for submitting false claims amounting to RM335,933.00 between January 2015 and January 2016.

Fairuzul Fazillah Musa, who is from Sarawak, pleaded not guilty to all the charges read out before Sessions Court judge Jason Juga.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Royal Malaysian Navy Reserves office in Labuan.

According to the charges, Fairuzul is accused of fraudulently presenting a series of claim forms as genuine documents, knowing or having reason to believe they were forged.

He was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by up to two years imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Labuan prosecuting officer Joe Randy proposed bail at RM80,000.

Judge Jason set bail at RM10,000 with one local surety, and scheduled July 27 for mention.