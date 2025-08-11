Doctor questioned as wife, sons arrested in Kelantan drug case

TUMPAT: Police have recorded a statement from a doctor in his 60s regarding the arrest of his wife and two sons for suspected drug trafficking and firearm possession.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed the investigation is progressing satisfactorily.

“At the time of the raid, the doctor was not at home and claimed he was unaware of the activities taking place at his residence,” he said during a press conference at the General Operations Force Tactical Headquarters in Pengkalan Kubor.

Last Tuesday, police arrested two stepbrothers and their mother in Kampung But at 4.30 am.

Authorities seized 35 kilogrammes of compressed ganja along with a pistol, ammunition, and casings during the raid.

The suspects, aged 24 and 34, work as assistants at their father’s clinic, while their 46-year-old mother is a housewife. - Bernama