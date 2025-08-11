Malaysia urged to prioritise climate finance in 13MP for forest protection

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must prioritise international climate finance in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) to enhance forest protection and conservation efforts, said an MP in Parliament today.

Tan Hong Pin (PH-Bakri) stressed that carbon trading remains a crucial tool for funding conservation but lacks clarity in national implementation.

He urged the government to clarify the progress of carbon trading policies and acknowledged civil society groups for submitting a memorandum with five key proposals.

The proposals align with 13MP strategies on climate change, biodiversity, and green economy funding.

Among the recommendations are a unified national forest map, a satellite monitoring centre, and empowering Orang Asli and local communities with direct funding access.

The memorandum also proposed establishing a National Forest Finance Council and joining the Tropical Forest Forever Facility.

Tan highlighted these points during the 13MP debate in the Dewan Rakyat.

The suggestions aim to strengthen Malaysia’s environmental policies under the upcoming development plan.

Civil society groups, including Greenpeace Malaysia, contributed to the memorandum.

The government has yet to respond to the proposals.

The 13MP is expected to outline Malaysia’s economic and environmental priorities for the next five years.

Climate finance remains a critical focus for sustainable development in the region. - Bernama