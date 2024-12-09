Former company sales manager charged with CBT

KUALA LUMPUR: A former sales manager of a wholesale company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to committing criminal breach of trust (CBT) of the company’s fund amounting to more than RM80,000 last year.

Chew Soon Lung (he), 48, was charged as the sales manager at Hock Ju Edar Sdn Bhd with committing CBT of the company’s fund amounting to RM82,859.50, for his personal use whereby the money should have been handed over and deposited into the company’s account.

The offence was allegedly committed at the company in Cheras here between Jan 4 and Sept 12, 2023.

He was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 14 years with whipping and is liable to a fine if convicted.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed Chew bail of RM15,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

He also set Oct 17 for mention.

In another Sessions Court, before Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril, a former assistant store manager and a former supervisor of a clothing store pleaded not guilty to CBT involving RM4,950 in sales collection and vouchers.

Muhammad Nor Amalludin Osman, 30, and Muhammad Hadif Roslan, 27, were charged with committing the offence at the clothing store in Dang Wangi here on July 6 this year.

They were allowed bail of RM5,000 each and also ordered to surrender their passports to the court.

The court set Oct 29 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor R. Harvind represented the prosecution in both cases, while lawyer Mohammad Arifin Abdul Wahab represented Muhammad Hadif. The other two accused were unrepresented.