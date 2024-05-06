PETALING JAYA: Former deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Fahmi Abd Moin has reportedly been appointed as the new lawyer to represent the parents of murdered six-year-old autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin.

Fahmi confirmed that he was appointed by the couple’s family.

According to Sinar Daily, he said that he would attend the Petaling Jaya Magistrates’ Court this Friday if the police requested to extend the remand period for the couple.

Zahari Mohd, grandfather of Zayn Rayyan confirmed yesterday that he has appointed a new lawyer.

Earlier, it was reported that the initial lawyer representing Zayn Rayyan’s parents has withdrawn himself from the case.

Mahmud Abdul Jumaat announced in a statement that he had to make this decision to focus on several other ongoing cases.

Zayn Rayyan’s parents have been remanded for seven days, investigated according to Section 302 of the Penal Code (murder), according to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

