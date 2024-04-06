PETALING JAYA: The grandfather of murdered six-year-old autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin has appointed a new lawyer to represent Zayn Rayyan’s parents, who are currently in remand.

Zahari Mohd confirmed that he has appointed a new laywer, as reported by Harian Metro.

“Sorry... for now, I can’t give any further statements on the advice of my lawyer,“ he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, it was reported that the initial lawyer representing Zayn Rayyan’s parents has withdrawn himself from the case.

Mahmud Abdul Jumaat announced in a statement that he had to make this decision to focus on several other ongoing cases.

Zayn Rayyan’s parents have been remanded for seven days, investigated according to Section 302 of the Penal Code (murder), according to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

