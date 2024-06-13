Former educator Dr Joohari is unity Gov’t candidate for Sungai Bakap Polls

NIBONG TEBAL: Former director of Institut Aminuddin Baki (Northern Branch), Dr Joohari Ariffin, has been officially announced as the Unity Government’s candidate for the Sungai Bakap state by-election on July 6.

Unity Government’s election machinery main committee co-chairman Rafizi Ramli, in making the announcement, said the 59-year-old PKR member meets three essential criteria.

“Our candidate aligns perfectly with our requirements: firstly, he’s a local who understands the needs of Sungai Bakap’s community.

“Secondly, he possesses the necessary education and intellect. And thirdly, he’s committed to educating and uplifting the public,” he said in an event to unveil the Unity government candidate in Simpang Ampat here tonight.

Also in attendance were Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chow Kon Yeow, UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Kedah UMNO chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof and Penang PKR State Leadership Council chairman Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Penang PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) deputy chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid and Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament Fadhlina Sidek were also present.

Rafizi, also the PKR deputy president, said Joohari, who holds a PhD in Educational Management and Leadership from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) in 2014, is a Sungai Bakap local who also obtained a bachelor’s degree from Universiti Malaya in 1987 majoring in Economics and Islamic Studies.

His career in the education field began when he was placed as an assistant teacher at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Serdang (SMKS) in Kedah and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Nibong Tebal (SMKANT) in Penang (1997).

Joohari attended the National Professional Qualification for Headship at the Institut Aminuddin Baki in Genting Highlands before continuing his studies at the Institut Pengajian Kepengetuaan, Universiti Malaya (UM) and was awarded a Master’s in Headship in 2004.

After that, he was posted as Senior Assistant at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Saujana Indah in Nibong Tebal and made strides as a lecturer at Institut Aminuddin Baki (Northern Branch) in Jitra, Kedah from May 16, 2006.

Beginning April 4, 2018, he assumed the role of Institut Aminuddin Baki (Northern Branch) director, concluding his service as a civil servant on Sept 1, 2023.

In 2023, Joohari was honoured with the Inspirational Leader award by the Kedah Inspector of Schools Council.

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 6 for the Sungai Bakap by-election with nominations slated for June 22. Early voting is on July 2.

The Sungai Bakap seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to a stomach inflammation.

In the previous state election, Nor Zamri, also the Nibong Tebal Pas chief, secured victory over PH candidate Nurhidayah Che Ros with a 1,563-vote majority.