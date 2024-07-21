PETALING JAYA: A former lecturer was charged at the Johor Bahru sessions court on four charges involving the dissemination of terrorist ideology linked to the Islamic State (IS) group between September 2023 until June.

Abdullah Daud, 70, just voiced out his comprehension of the four charges read out to him in front of sessions judge Fatimah Zahari, Harian Metro reported.

No confession was recorded from the former public higher learning institution (IPTA) lecturer as the case in under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

For the first charge, the accused was charged in encouraging terrorist acts by planting ideologies related to the IS terrorist group.

He was also charged for allowing meetings to be held at his residence in Kampung Melayu Tangkar, Tebrau for the purpose of supporting activities related to terrorism.

ALSO READ: Woman charged with possession of Daesh materials, supporting group

Both offences were reportedly committed between September 3, 2023 until April 14, 2024 and charged respectivelly according to Section 130G (a) and Section 130H (a) of the Penal Code which carries a prison sentence up to maximum of 30 years and convicted if found guilty.

The former lecturer was also charged for possessing two books titled “Hakikat Dienul Islam” and “Tarbiyah Jihadiyah” that contains themes of terrorism and related to IS, as well as owning two digital books and two videos in his mobile phone also containing the same elements on June 23 and 28.

The offence was framed under Section130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum of a seven-year prison sentence or punished with the related materials revoked.

Meanwhile, a contractor was also charged in the same proceeding of being in possession of materials containing terrorism and linked to the IS group in his mobile phone and laptop.

ALSO READ: Factory worker charged with possessing terrorism-related materials

No confession was recorded from the accused, Mohamad Awang, 48 who was charged with committing the offence in his house in Taman Daya at 7.05am on June 23.

The charge was framed under Section 130 (1)(a) of the Penal Code carrying a prison sentence for a maximum of seven years or punished with the related materials revoked.

The case was handed by deputy public prosecutors Rullizah Abdul Majid dan Lina Hanini Ismail while both accused were unrepresented.

Both men were not offered bail following their arrest according to Section 13 of the The Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

The case is set for re-mention on September 18 to be transferred to the High Court.