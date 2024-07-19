Woman charged with possession of Daesh materials, supporting group

PETALING JAYA: A woman was charged at the Sessions Court here today on two charges of possessing Daesh material and supporting the group last month.

Unemployed Fauziahanim Abdullah, 57, nodded after the charges were read before Judge Dr. Syahliza Warnoh, but no plea was recorded, however, as the case is under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

She is accused of possessing the Daesh-related material on her mobile phone and a USB flash drive at a condominium unit in Persiaran Kinrara, Section 3, Puchong, at 9.02 am on June 23.

The charge, under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, carries a maximum imprisonment of seven years or a fine, and mandates the forfeiture of any such material, upon conviction.

She also faces another charge of supporting the Daesh group through the Instagram account Aurora Millisaa @Hanee_bear_ at the E8 Counter Terrorism Division, Special Branch, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters here at 9.15 am on June 28.

This charge is framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of 40 years or a fine, and mandates the forfeiture of any such material, upon conviction.

The court set Sept 20 for the next case mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Rullizah Abdul Majid appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.