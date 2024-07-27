Former Minister Siti Zaharah Sulaiman dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former National Unity and Community Development Minister, Tan Sri Dr. Siti Zaharah Sulaiman died yesterday at 11.23pm. She was 75.

UMNO Supreme Council Member and Maran UMNO Division Chief, Datuk Seri Shahaniza Samsuddin made the announcement on her Facebook page.

Siti Zaharah was former UMNO Wanita chief and Member of Parliament for Paya Besar.

“May Allah bless her soul and place her among the righteous.

“Over the years, she imparted countless advice and guidance to me, which I will hold dear as a source of inspiration and direction,“ Shahaniza said.

Meanwhile, Siti Zaharah’s eldest child, Timoer Dzakry Samarudin, informed Bernama that his mother died at Serdang Hospital, near here.

He said her remains would be buried at the Section 21 Shah Alam Muslim Cemetery, at 11.30 am today.

Siti Zaharah’s daughter, Siti Amalia, also shared the sad news on her Facebook.

“Inna lillaahi wa inna ilaihi rooji’un. Al-Fatihah.Thank you, Allah, for lending us a mother who sacrificed so much and was so loving to us... truly, a great blessing has departed. May we continue to be Your grateful servants,“ she wrote.

Siti Zaharah, who was also the chairperson of the Malaysian Institute of Women’s Development (IKWAM), was born on April 24, 1949.

She held several key government positions, including Deputy Director (Planning) at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (1980-1986), Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (1986), Deputy Health Minister (1995-1999) and National Unity and Community Development Minister (1999-2004).

In politics, she had served as Pahang UMNO Wanita chief, UMNO Supreme Council member, Member of Parliament for Mentakab and Paya Besar, as well as UMNO Wanita chief.