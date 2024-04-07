Former MTUC president Zainal Rampak passes away

PETALING JAYA: Former president of the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC), Tan Sri Zainal Rampak has passed away this morning (July 4).

Zainal served as MTUC’s president from 1986 to 2004, and was also a governing body member of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) from 2000 to 2004.

He was also the general-secretary of the Transport Workers Union’s (TWU) and was the chairman of the International Transport Workers Federation Asia Pacific from 2001 to 2009.

He also appointed Dewan Rakyat senator between December 1998 and served until 2005.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tan Sri Zainal Rampak, a respected and esteemed trade union figure, this morning.

“His passing is a significant loss for the trade union movement and the entire worker community. Tan Sri dedicated a large part of his life to advocating for the well-being and improving the living standards of workers. His contributions will continue to be remembered and appreciated by all who knew him,” said MTUC secretary-general, Kamarul Baharin Mansor, according to Berita Harian.