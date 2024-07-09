Former national weightlifter Che Mohd Azrol dies

KUALA TERENGGANU: Former national weightlifter Che Mohd Azrol Che Mat died last night at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital here. He was 45.

His younger sister, Suraya Che Mat, 39, said Che Mohd Azrol, who remained unmarried, succumbed to a heart attack at 7.09 pm after spending 10 days in the hospital.

She explained that her brother had been admitted due to kidney failure and had been placed on life support.

“According to the medical report, his lungs were also infected, alongside suffering from kidney failure for the past nine years.

“He was a devoted brother and son. He chose not to marry so he could take care of our ailing mother,” she said.

Suraya added that Che Mohd Azrol’s remains were laid to rest at Bukit Kecil Muslim Cemetery here at around 9.30 pm.

Hailing from Kampung Losong Haji Su here, Che Mohd Azrol brought pride to the nation by winning gold medals at the 2003 and 2005 SEA Games.