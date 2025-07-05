High seatbelt compliance in Malaysia with only 305 summonses issued

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has reported an overwhelmingly positive response to the new seatbelt enforcement rule for express and tour buses. Since the regulation took effect on July 1, only 305 summonses were issued out of 123,706 passengers and drivers inspected, reflecting a compliance rate of 99.75 per cent.

JPJ Enforcement and Prosecution Policy director Zulkarnain Yasin shared the findings after a recent inspection operation at Putrajaya Sentral. A total of 3,257 buses were checked, including 2,459 express buses and 798 tour buses. Of the 305 summonses, 238 were issued to express bus passengers, 43 to tour bus passengers, and 24 to bus drivers.

“The compliance rate is very high... Alhamdulillah, and I would like to thank Malaysians for their cooperation,” said Zulkarnain. He urged all bus drivers, passengers, and motorists to continue wearing seatbelts for safety.

The new rule mandates seatbelt use for all drivers and passengers in express and tour buses manufactured after January 2020. Buses built before 2020 are given a grace period to install seatbelts. Non-compliance carries a RM300 fine for individuals, while bus companies may face legal action for failing to ensure passenger safety. -Bernama