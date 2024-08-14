Former Negeri Sembilan Mufti dies

SEREMBAN: Former Negeri Sembilan Mufti Datuk Mohd Yusof Ahmad passed away at his residence in Taman Marida, Senawang, at 7.43 pm tonight. He was 79.

Mohd Yusof’s son-in-law, Danial Farhan Dolmat, said that his father-in-law suffered from liver cancer and was receiving treatment at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM.

“My father-in-law went into a coma at 3.30 am today while receiving treatment at the hospital... he passed away peacefully after being brought home,“ he said when met here today.

Danial Farhan said the funeral rites will be held tomorrow morning at the Taman Marida Mosque, and the funeral prayers will be performed at the State Mosque. Mohd Yusof’s remains will be laid to rest at the Tuan Haji Said Muslim Cemetery in Sikamat, he added.

Mohd Yusof, born on Feb 7, 1945, in Air Mawang Johol, is survived by his wife, Datin Pahariah Jamaludin, three sons and three daughters, and 20 grandchildren.

Mohd Yusof was the fourth Negeri Sembilan Mufti, appointed in 2009. He retired last year.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun extended his condolences to Mohd Yusof’s family.

“Thank you for all the contributions and services as the Mufti of Negeri Sembilan. May his soul be forgiven for his sins and be placed among the righteous and the pious,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The Negeri Sembilan Mufti Department also expressed their condolences to Mohd Yusof’s family for the loss.

“Indeed, we, the Negeri Sembilan Mufti Department staff, are witnesses to all the goodness and contributions of Almarhum throughout his life and deeply mourn this irreplaceable loss,“ read the Facebook post.