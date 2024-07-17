PETALING JAYA: A former private hospital health consultant was fined RM3,500 by the magistrates’ court in Ampang today after breaking into Ampang Hospital last week, to take anesthetics for personal use.

The 33-year-old man pled guilty to the charges read to him in front of magistrate Normaizan Rahim who also imposed a five-year-jail sentence if he fails to pay the fine, Harian Metro reported.

According to the charges, the accused broke into the Ampang Hospital’s operating room at 3.15pm on July 9.

As a result, he was charged according to Section 448 of the Penal Code which can be punished under the same section, allocating a maximum jail sentence of three years or a RM5,000 fine or both.

The man’s lawyer, Ungku Ikram Athari, appealed for a minimum sentence, stating that the accused has had depression since 2019, as well as schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder.

The accused is receiving treatment for his depression in Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Ungku also told the court the accused might lose his job due to the charges, pointing out that he has to support his siblings, also mentioning how the accused’s confession has saved the court’s time.

“If allowed, the defence requests one bond for good behaviour and a minimum fine for the accused,” he said to the court.

Ungku added that the drugs stolen that day were returned since.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Peh Fong Xi was against granting a good behaviour bond stating the accused premeditated the act as he wore surgical scrubs to enter the operating room.

Fong Xi told the court to impose a commensurate sentence to teach the accused a lesson besides considering factors of public interest.